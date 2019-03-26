UTM Party Secretary general who is also a shadow MP for Mulanje West constituency Patricia Kaliati

By Alfred Manjawira

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party Secretary general who is also a shadow MP for Mulanje West constituency Patricia Kaliati has appealed  to the  people in the Constituency to maintain peace and harmony as the campaign period unfolds .

Kaliati made the appeal during during her meeting with UTM followers in Mulanje West Constituency on Monday.

The veteran and renowned parliamentarian also denounced the notable terror  attacks  launched by some ruling party supporters on UTM followers  over the past week that grounded  parts of the constituency .

Speaking at one of her many meetings held in the area, in Wathuruwa  village, Kaliyati stressed that  all the people that are violent are simply  losers and it is of that  reason  that they opt to threaten  people out of desperation .

“Forget about those people who threaten you , they just want  to show you how to lose an election and  they know it themselves  that they cannot claim victory in Mulanje  west ‘’  hinted Kaliati.

Kaliati with constituents

 

She also reminded the people and asked them to vote for  Dr Saulos Chilima because he is the only visionary leader who is designated to win elections come May 21.

Kaliati concluded by unpacking  and sharing  the UTM manifesto that was launched by the party in Dowa on  Saturday .

Presenting it to the people of  her constituency , she emphasized on the zero  water and  electricity connection fee as well as  a universal  subsidized fertilizer to ensure a  forever  food security in Malawi .

The meetings started at  noon in Wathuruwa village , then later  at Chiwetheya village and the last meeting was held at  Naphini ground  group village headman Mlunguzi in the same district .

 

 

