UTM Party Secretary general who is also a shadow MP for Mulanje West constituency Patricia Kaliati

By Alfred Manjawira

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party Secretary general who is also a shadow MP for Mulanje West constituency Patricia Kaliati has appealed to the people in the Constituency to maintain peace and harmony as the campaign period unfolds .

Kaliati made the appeal during during her meeting with UTM followers in Mulanje West Constituency on Monday.

The veteran and renowned parliamentarian also denounced the notable terror attacks launched by some ruling party supporters on UTM followers over the past week that grounded parts of the constituency .

Speaking at one of her many meetings held in the area, in Wathuruwa village, Kaliyati stressed that all the people that are violent are simply losers and it is of that reason that they opt to threaten people out of desperation .

“Forget about those people who threaten you , they just want to show you how to lose an election and they know it themselves that they cannot claim victory in Mulanje west ‘’ hinted Kaliati.

Kaliati with constituents

She also reminded the people and asked them to vote for Dr Saulos Chilima because he is the only visionary leader who is designated to win elections come May 21.

Kaliati concluded by unpacking and sharing the UTM manifesto that was launched by the party in Dowa on Saturday .

Presenting it to the people of her constituency , she emphasized on the zero water and electricity connection fee as well as a universal subsidized fertilizer to ensure a forever food security in Malawi .

The meetings started at noon in Wathuruwa village , then later at Chiwetheya village and the last meeting was held at Naphini ground group village headman Mlunguzi in the same district .