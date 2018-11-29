Something bizarre happened in some church in America last Sunday during service as pastor floats in the air while members watched in amazement.

The Pastor with the name Bartholomew Orr of Brown Baptist Church, Memphis gave members of his congregation the surprise of their lives when he entered into the church building flying on a zip line.

According to dailyadvent.com, the entrance which was perfectly inline with the message of the day “Jesus’ return” has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Pastor Orr is now being dubbed “The Flying Preacher” after the video went viral on social media. The pastor appears not to be bothered by social media reactions.

He said he’s glad people are being reached by the sermon in the video.

Bartholomew Orr is the Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Orr has served in this capacity since January 25, 1989.

Under his leadership, the church has experienced tremendous growth, spiritually and numerically.

Despite a large church setting, Pastor Orr works diligently to ensure that Brown maintains a “family-like” atmosphere.

He is accessible to every member of his congregation and every member takes pride in receiving a yearly birthday call from their pastor.

Pastor Orr received his Doctorate Degree in Ministry from Union University.

He has always used his passion for education to train and empower other ministers.

A humble and honorable man, Pastor Orr has had the opportunity to share the gospel with diverse audiences around the world.

Pastor Orr is married to his lovely wife Valarie, his best friend of over 30 years.

They have been blessed with four sons and four grandchildren.