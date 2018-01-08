(MaraviPost)-The Zomba Magistrate’s Court has convicted a 44 year-old, Jafali Ligomba with a 21 years jail term for abducting with intent to murder a 4 year-old boy with albinism.

Ligomba, who was convicted and sentenced last Friday, contravened Section 261 of the

Penal Code.

According to Eastern Region Prosecution Officer Dickens Mwambazi, the convict and his accomplice 49 year-old Samson Alison committed the offence on 24 November 2017 at Tumbwe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Namabvi in Mangochi district.

Ligomba’s accomplice (Samson Alison) was equally convicted upon pleading guilty on November 24, 2017 and was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The prosecutor told the court that the convicts abducted the boy when his mother left him with his grandmother to attend funeral ceremony at Chilayi village in the district.

The victim, identified as Amadu Wasi, is still missing to date.

Ligomba pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecution team went on to parade six witnesses testifying against with him until he was found guilty by the Court.

In his submission Mwambazi pleaded for a stiff penalty, describing the conduct of the convict as inhuman and cannot be condoned in a society.

In mitigation, the convict asked for leniency as he was a bread winner for his family.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Chamdimba Nkhata said that the conduct of the convict put lives of albinos in danger hence a custodial sentence to separate him from the community.

Ligomba hails from Village Tumbwe Traditional Authority (T.A) Namabvi in the district of Mangochi.

In a related development, a 27 year-old transporter Frank Namanga, who is based at Liwonde Township in Machinga, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour for abducting a six year old girl contrary to Section 78(1) of Childcare, Protection and Justice Act.

According to Machinga Police Public Relations Officer, Davie Sulumba, the victim’s is based in South Africa where she is working while the girl was staying with her aunt (Rose Beni) at Kachere in Blantyre.

“It was reported that the victim had heart problem and she was sent to South Africa for treatment and early September 2017 the victim got well and her mother met the convict who is a Transporter and agreed to ferry the child freely back to her aunt at Kachere in Blantyre.

“The Transporter arrived in Malawi the same month but he did not hand over the child to her relatives; he then demanded cash amounting to MK120,000 to release the girl child.

Her mother sent K60,000 to him but he never surrendered her until he got the balance,” said Sulumba.

He said the girl was unlawfully detained at the house of the convict in Liwonde for over two months.

The matter was then reported to Limbe Police on November 25, 2017 and Namanja was subsequently arrested on November 26, 2017 by Machinga Police.

Namanja comes from Nsamati Village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka District.