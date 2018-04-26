ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Father Thomas Muhosha who was arrested in connection with the killing of Albinos in Machinga was on Wednesday granted Court Bail by Zomba Court.

The release of Father Muhosha on bail has been observed that as a clear indication of criminal justice failure in Malawi.

The development has not gone down well with Association of persons with albinism [APAM] arguing that it has information that the Priest revealed two names of high profile figures who are the main master minders of attacks.

The organisation furthers says its full with information that trade of body parts of persons with albinism which the police are still concealing for reasons best known to themselves.

“We have also learnt that his release is also dubious and engineered by individuals of bad will to our nation.

APAM deeply regrets this development and has completely lost trust in all law enforcing agents handling the Masambuka case,” says the APAM sources.

There was no immediate reaction from the judiciary spokesperson regarding to APAM claims for the release of Fr. Muhosha is among the suspect of the murder of the albino.