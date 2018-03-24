Alexis Sanchez has admitted to struggling with mental exhaustion after a disappointing start to life at Manchester United.

Sanchez has managed just one goal in his first 10 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford and revealed he expected better of himself after his January move.

After four years at Arsenal, Sanchez has found it hard to adapt to his new club and was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton.

According to SkyNews, the player is currently on international duty with Chile, despite initially asking to miss Saturday’s friendly against Sweden, and the 29-year-old appears to be in need of rest.

Sanchez posted a message on Instagram which read: “I know you are tired. I know you are psychologically and emotionally exhausted. But you have to smile and continue”.