Algerian rights activist Fekhar dies in prison

ALGIERS-(MaraviPost)-An imprisoned Algerian human rights activist who was on hunger strike has died.

Kameleddine Fekhar’s lawyer condemned the authorities following his client’s death saying he had endured great suffering and neglect behind bars.

Fekhar died after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Algeria’s League for the Defence of Human Rights has said it wants the “truth about the death” to be investigated, AFP news agency reports. Amnesty International has also called for an investigation.

He had been arrested in March and put in pre-trial detention in the city of Blida.

He started his hunger strike more than 50 days ago.