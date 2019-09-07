All set for Malawi’s  artist Lulu launch a album ” ‘Better in your arms’ on today evening

By Leo Mkhuwala

All roads will on Saturday evening lead to the BICC Auditorium in the Capital, Lilongwe, where Malawi’s celebrated Afro Jazz music artist, Lawrence Khwisa popularly known as ‘Lulu’ will launch the highly anticipated brand new album, ‘Better in your arms’.

In an interview prior to the launch, the youthful artist who is also an experienced music producer told this publication that all is set for the grand launch.

Lulu who will be supported by the Zambian Music Maestro, B1 of ‘Kwa George’ fame promised good time to all his fans during the launch as he will dish out the best from the new album in a live performance.

“I promise nothing but the best so is my guest artist B1 and other artists that will be supporting me,” said Lulu.

Visiting the Capital City Lilongwe on a day prior to the launch, the name Lulu was Lulu was written everywhere on posters and billboards with the hype for the great anticipation in crescendo.

As a matter of sampling, two hits, ‘Undipweteka’ and ‘Better in your arms’ have for a couple of months been riding the airwaves of radio stations that matter, leaving fans and listeners yawning for more