All set for Reach Out And Touch For Flood Victims With Abida Mia

By Leo Mkhuwala

The charitable relief drive in aid for Malawians devastated by floods dubbed “Reach Out and Touch for Flood Victims” championed by Abida Sidik Mia has been confirmed to take place this Saturday, March 23 at Lotus Hotel near Tina’s garden in the Blantyre Suburb of Namiwawa.

In an interview with the media, the organizers of the event, which will take place from 10 am to 3pm indicate about the high anticipation for the event as all signs create assurance that the noble initiative will receive overwhelming response.

So far, according to organizers, many people from all walks of life have and continue to confirm about their participation.

“We are registering an overwhelming response through inquiries and confirmation by people of goodwill that they will participate and donate towards the flood victims,” said the lead organizer, Abida Mia.

“By design, we expect people of goodwill to come in within the specified hours and donate various items like clothes, blankets, bed-sheets, mats, sanitary towels, mosquito nets and groceries in aid of our fellow Malawians that have been devastated by floods,” she added.

For those people who may not make it to the event, Mia said they can get in touch to inquire how they can drop thier donation by calling through the following hotlines: +265888 698 303; +265999 784 558 and +265995 679 497

Abida Mia had hatched the idea of the Relief Drive after her recent visits to camps and evacuation centres in Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje where she donated food relief and other useful items to thousands of people in dire need of emergency relief where she was deeply touched by the human suffering which requires concerted effort through team work as it everybody’s responsibility.

“It is a pathetic situation down there whereby people are living for days without food while living in terrible inhumane conditions without clothes to change, sleeping on a bare floor, with no blanket in the cold nights and also with poor sanitation in overcrowding conditions,” lamented Mia.

Recounting her visit to places like in Group Village Headmen Msomo and Kalima in Chikwawa district, Mia said there is no way any human with heart and feeling can bear to see fellow humans living desperate life of survivors in small shacks that are clammed together while sleeping on bare ground after all their houses and property were lost in the flooding waters.

It is therefore expected that all relief items to be realized from the initiative will be channeled towards the flood victims with the urgency it requires.