Blantyre-based songstress, Shekinah

Blantyre-based songstress, Shekinah who is the organizer of the Unlimited Worship concert to be held this coming Saturday says all is set for the worship feast at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre.

Shekinah confirmed on the readiness of the concert saying everything is in order for the great worship show.

“I would like to thank God for helping me throughout the preparations of the concert, as I am speaking now, almost everything is ready to roll out. The organizing committee and sponsors were vibrant hence things went on well,” said Shekinah.

Shekinah real name Gloria Phiri Walusa said the concert provides a platform to exalt God for his unmerited grace.

“God has been so great to us in so many ways and it is proper to acknowledge His greatness. The show will reveal how God has been great and thanking Him for all his grace and mercies,” said Shekinah.

The concert will mark the launch of Shekinah’s first album ‘I Worship’ and will bring together the afro-pop ‘electronic 1-man band’ Faith Mussa and Malawi’s gospel ace Allan Chirwa.

Faith Mussa described the concert as rare saying the presence of the Lord will be manifested.

“I am happy to be part of this concert and I am ready; I urge people to come and be part of this worship experience. On this day we will experience the presence of the Lord and our lives will be transformed,” said Mussa.

On his part, Allan Chirwa said he is geared to give fans worship experience that will bring them closer to God.

“Through worship we are connected to heaven, Psalms 96 mandates us to sing, praise and worship the Lord with a new song because of His marvelous deeds among all people. Patrons should expect the best gospel songs,” said Chirwa.

Other supporting artists include Pastor Ruth Mandha and Minister Ken & Sanctuary Music who will be backed by Dynamic Band.