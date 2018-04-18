As, in other spheres of life, the talk is about women empowerment through the door of politics, Malawi Writers Union (Mawu) seems bent on sending home the message that women can also dominate the arts.

Mawu has made this point by announcing the launch of A Grafted Tree and Other Stories: An Anthology of Women Writers in Malawi this weekend.

“We are launching the anthology on Saturday and the venue is Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre. Everything is set for the launch,” Mawu President, Sambalikagwa Mvona told The Daily Times on Monday.

If a bunch of books is evidence of readiness, then Mawu is ready— for books upon books graced Mvona’s Blantyre office.

The books are ready for launch, not just at Jacaranda but in people’s hearts— so long as they connect to the stories.

Demetria Herman Banda, Matilda Phiri, Pat ience Chilinjala, Dalitsani Lucy Anselmo, Thokozani Kasiya, Fiddy Lundu, Natasha Mushe, Victoria Kalaundi, Mwayi Sambalikagwa Mvona, Grace Sharra, Roseby Gadama, Tikondwe Kaphagawani- Chimkowola, Clara Honester Chikuni are some of the women who are making their voices heard through the anthology.

“People should look forward to the anthology as, among other things, it tackles a number of themes. The aim is to expose some of the things that occur in society and we thank the Cultural Fund of Malawi, through Hivos, for transforming the dream of many women to reality,” Mvona added.

Twenty-one stories litter the book with their myriad themes.