Some leaders of Area Development Committees in Rumphi (ADC) have accused some ward councilors in the district for shunning committee meetings where allowances are not provided.

Speaking Thursday during ADCs and traditional leaders’ sensitization meeting on social accountability and District Development Fund (DDF),member of Chinyoro – Mphompha ADC, Arrow Nyirenda said some ward councillors do not attend ADC meetings especially when they are not receive allowances.

“Most of the times such councillors excuse themselves from attending ADC meetings alleging that they are busy with other assignments. They only avail themselves at meetings when they know that they will get allowances,” he said.

Councilor for Mchenga-Chitimba Ward, Aggrey Nyirenda described the accusations as mere allegations saying councilors are obliged to attend ADC meetings with or without allowances.

“If some councilors are associated with that malpractice, then it is a worrisome development. One of the roles of councilors is act as a bridge between the district council and grassroots development committees such as ADCs,” he added.

Nyirenda asked the concerned ADCs to report such councilors to the council for proper advice and be reminded of their roles in development.

A social activist for Rumphi Residents Association, Moir Walita Mkandawire proposed that the statues governing the position of a ward councilor need to have a recall provision.

“We have for so long been recalling for the recall provision to be reinstated for erring Members of Parliament. I feel we have to continue lobbying for the provision which would as well be applied to councilors,” he narrated.