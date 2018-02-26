The remains of Ambassador Necton Mhura, who until his demise early last week was the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malawi to the United Nations, will arrive in Malawi through Chileka International Airport on Tuesday.

Mhura, who once served as Deputy Chief Secretray to Government from 2010 to 2012 died at New Jersey hospital on 19 February, 2018 in US.

In a statement made available to Maravi Post, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said burial ceremony will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Zomba on Thursday 1st March, 2018.

The OPC says more details of the funeral programme will be announced in due course.