LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The American pop star Madonna arrived in the country on Monday together with all the four children she adopted in Malawi.

Madonna visited Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre to celebrate the one year anniversary of the centre.

The pop star also cheered the two conjoined twins who were separated at the hospital last month by a team of Surgeons led by Dr Eric Bergstein.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Madonna expressed satisfaction with the services rendered at the hospital.

“I am impressed with the services rendered by this facility especially the recent operation on the conjoined twins,” said Madonna.

She also met the mother and aunt of the twins saying they have been through a lot and it was good to ‘give them hope’.

Madonna launched her charity work in the country in 2006.