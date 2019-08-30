By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the Americans Vocal voice singing group the Temptations on Thursday arrived in Malawi for Saturday show in the capital Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Upon arrival The Temptations’ singer Earl Love told the news conference that the team will sample the best music for Malawians with classic songs.

“This is not our first time in Africa. We have been giving Africans Love songs in six African countries, and has always been the best and memorable such that will do the same here in Malawi”, says Love.

The event’s main sponsors African Global travel tour Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francis Muletso said that both city Jazz festival and The Temptations crew visit will provide opportunity to Malawians to appreciate their music prowls.

The Jazz festival however starts today, Friday through Sunday in the same city.

The temptations are an American Vocal Group who released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown records during the 1960’s and 1970’s.