LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Amnesty International is challenging the authorities in Malawi to launch a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into the petrol bombing at the house of rights activist Timothy Mtambo.

Mtambo and his family narrowly escaped harm after three petrol bombs were thrown into his compound.

The first petrol bomb hit and torched his car, the second one was thrown at the gate and the third one missed his house.

His organisation, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been organising a series of anti- Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstrations.

In a statement, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Muleya Mwananyanda says the attack on Mtambo is a clear act of intimidation.

Suspected President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on wee hours of Thursday petrol-bombed Mtamba’s house.

The incident happened (2:30 am) on the eve of 15th August 2019.

In what started as a stone throw, reveals that unknown thugs primely suspected to be DPP Cadets invaded the house of Mtambo with 5 liters of Petro Gallons and managed to throw two petrol bombs inside the house compound which have since damaged one of his cars.

Attempts to get hold of the suspected cadets proved futile as they escaped upon the incidence.

It comes not as secret as there have been several leaked social media news of suspected DPP cadets who have been planning to assassinate Mtambo.

Mtambo has been receiving death threats for a long time and for the past weeks threats have escalated because of his noble work in defending people’s rights in Malawi.

But DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has distance his party on the petrol-bomb attacking to leadership critics.