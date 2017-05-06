Soccer pundits in the north, have tipped Beforward Wanderers to be one of the strongest contenders for the upcoming TNM Super League season, expected to kick off this Saturday.

Nomads have gone 10 years without lifting the prestigious trophy, despite boasting the best talented squad in the country.

Speaking to Maravi Post, one of the renowned soccer analysts in the north Alan Nyirenda, has tipped Befoward Wanderers to lift the

Prestigious trophy in December, 2017. This is despite the Wanderers suffering from a host of injuries in the strike force, which include Amos Bello and Peter Wadabwa.

“Beforward Wanderers have the attributes of having a great season, they proved this when they lifted the Carlsberg cup and FISD cup respectively. They have momentum on their side to fight up to the end,” he said.

Nyirenda said the competition will be tougher than ever, considering that other teams such as big bullets, and Silver Strikers, have beefed up their squads with experienced and foreign players.

However, former Flames and Moyale defender Elvis Kafoteka, has a contrary view.

He is worried about the striking force of Beforward.

“Without Peter Wadabwa and Ishmael Thindwa, Befoward Wanderers will have problems scoring goals. These are top strikers, and we cannot lie that Beforward Wanderers will not miss them, unless they find replacements,” he said.

According to Beforward Wanderers’ midfield wizard Joseph Kamwendo, the pressure is on the club to perform, but with togetherness from the players, and the fans they can finally end their long wait for the league title. Of his team, he proudly said, “they are the Real Madrid of Malawi” with the current squad line up.

Beforward Wanderers are expected to face Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Supper League launch match this Saturday.