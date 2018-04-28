Andres Iniesta has confirmed he is leaving Barcelona after 16 seasons at the club.

The 33-year-old held a special press conference to announce his exit from Camp Nou, having won 31 major trophies during his time at the club.

Iniesta joined Barcelona as a 12-year-old in 1996, working his way through La Masia before breaking into the first team in 2002-03.

The midfielder confirmed that the 2017-18 season would be his last, announcing: “This is my last season here. I have thought my decision through for a long time.

“For me, Barca is the best club in the world – this club has given me everything.”

Iniesta has been linked with a move to China, but reports in England have also speculated that his next move could be to Arsenal or Manchester City, with PSG also a possible destination.