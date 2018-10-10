By Nicolas Mbonela

The outgoing Chairperson of Anglican Council in Malawi (ACM) who is also the Bishop of Diocese of Lake Malawi, Reverend Francis Kaulanda says the country is in a ‘natural disaster in corruption’ urging electorate to elect transparent and accountable leaders ahead of the 2019 elections.

The remarks were made an interview last Saturday at Magomero in Zomba-on the side-lines of the 157 Anniversary of the Anglican Church in Malawi.

The Bishop said the country is bleeding from corruption from all angles saying the country needs a leader who is tolerant, respect the rule of law, up hold democratic principles and the constitution among others.

He said: “Corruption is a disease and that we want a leader that will should not entertain and tolerate nonsense. We need a leader who will not shield anybody suspected of corruption and any wrong doing and not corrupt. Malawians wants a leader that will listen to the people and not being selfish. Leaders who will be able to fire his officials that will are connected to the vice and discourage nepotism.

“We demand leaders that will not intimidate his subordinates and be tough on corruption; stand on their ground to stop the practice. For example, in other countries such as Tanzania, the President does not have friends protect; if they messes up, he doesn’t favour anyone or shield. A President needs to be faithful and visionary not only favouring his home boys. We need a strong leader that will to the sickness not only lessening. There is corruption in every sector be it in the judiciary, police among others.

According to the Bishop, the leaders should be loving, strong go by merit and capabilities when hiring people positions saying he or she should to be exemplary and promote co-existence among Malawians.

Anglican head appealed to people be careful when choosing leaders of their choice that will to deliver their expectations.

Chairperson also said there is still modern slavery where people are suffering due to hunger saying it is high time the country change the way we do.

“Malawians should wake up and change their mind by seeing things differently so to have a better Malawi. We are in a crisis such as shortage drugs.” He said.

He bemoaned the tendency of leaders that cling on political positions without giving people fresh mandate rather than booze and impose themselves on people citing the past third term bid by Former President Bakili Muluzi.

However, he warned politicians to practice civilized politics and desist from political violence by avoiding usage of foul language and castigations, saying they should quit the field if they are tired to pave way for deserving leaders.

“We, the clergy are not supposed to be non-partisan in politics. Politicians should prioritise on giving people manifestoes rather than uttering bad words that can incite chaos. We want issue based politics Also, Chiefs also refrain from politics and not bar other parties or candidates from holding rallies in their areas. They should make their own informed decisions.

In his remarks, Former Vice State President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Justin Malewezi who was also guest of honour at the event, focused on the qualities good leader and duties saying they should have clear vision achieve goals.

“A Leader should have a vision, without it he or she will lead people nowhere. It is extremely important to leader should explain how to get that vision and the opportunities that are there for him to take the group to that vision. He should come face to face to challenges and find ways to overcome in writing and plan ahead. A good leader should be able to delegate and give responsibility to others and train them accordingly.” He said.

In his part, Oswin Kasunda, Chairman of the Diocesan Committee, urged congregants to be united and love on other. He said people should cherish the history of the church to teach generation to come.

Magomero is the site of first Christian Mission in Malawi where one of the missionary, Reverend Burrup was buried there.

The commemoration falls on 6 October every year and includes viewing of historical items laying wreaths under the theme, “Intentional Discipline Making”

Anglican Church boasts of contributed towards the country’s health and education sectors.

Malawi has four Dioceses namely-Northern Malawi, Lake Malawi, Southern Malawi and Upper Shire.