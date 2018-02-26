BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-South Lunzu police in Machinjiri is keeping in custody a 40-year-old man who is doing his butchery business at Luwanda market for stabbing to death his wife over marital issues.

Blantyre police public relations officer Augustus Nkhwazi, identified the suspect as Witness Mwenyezule who hails from Mbelenga village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.

According to Nkhwazi, on Friday, Mwenyezule had some disagreements with his wife (now deceased) Elube Mwenyezule at around 8 pm.

Following that, a quarrel erupted and the two ended up fighting. In the process, the husband picked up a sharp knife and stabbed his wife on the left part of the abdomen.

Some well-wishers arrived at the scene and took the victim to a nearby clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Community members mobilized themselves and took the suspect to South Lunzu Police where he is currently being held.

Mwenyezule is soon expected to appear in court to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

His wife hailed from Mpama village in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Mpama in Chiradzulu district.