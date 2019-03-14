NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Angry supporters for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Ntcheu North East Constituency on Wednesday blocked the convoy of their member of parliament who is also the minister as well as the running mate of the party, Everton Chimulirenji, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the police report, the incidence occurred around 3 pm within the constituency.

Report says Chimulilenji had a final football trophies presentation at Namitengo Primary School ground between Mwaiwadza and Spider football teams.

However things started falling apart when the two teams denied to play the game because they were demanding for jerseys which was not on the plan.

Despite Chimulilenji tried to convince the two teams to play and promise to bring the new jerseys later, the teams resisted.

In order to deal with the development, Group Village Headman Zande told Chimulilenji to present the awards to the third and fourth positioned teams.

Chimulirenji followed the chief request and gave MK200,000 for both team to share.

This angered the first and second team as well as their followers who were DPP supporters.

“At around 1730 hours, as they were about to leave the place, they received information that people (finalist teams) blocked the road by using trees, big stones and they dug the road. Upon reaching the place at distance of about 100 metres, they found the road blocked and managed to remove the barriers whereby his body guards fired bullets in the air to scare people and arrested the above mentioned suspect,” said the report.

The suspect, hails from Kansapato village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Ganya in the same district.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for other suspects