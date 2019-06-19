Angry MCP, UTM supporters force President Mutharika to cancel welcome rally in Lilongwe

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday cancelled his welcome rally in Lilongwe following angry Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM supporters.

There were ugly scenes in Old town Lilongwe therefore the parties supporters between with police.

The group which was coming from from Lilongwe High Court where there is an ongoing election dispute case, burned wood and tree branches along a stretch between Simama Hotel and Biwi triangle consequently blocking traffic on the M1.

Eyewitness the Maravi Post that uniformed police had started lining up along the road to provide security to President Peter Mutharika who it is believed was scheduled to use the road from Chikoko Bay in Mangochi ahead of Parliament opening on Friday, May 21 in the capital Lilongwe.

Running battles ensued as the law enforcers attempted to disperse the charged crowd and teargas cannisters were shot at the group.

In an interview statehouse press secretary only said Mutharika has already arrived at Kamuzu palace but could not say which route he used.

But sources told this publication that Mutharika forced to use the Lilongwe Western bypass to Kamuzu Palace.

On the other hand National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera says he will speak to us later.