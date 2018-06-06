By Alick Junior Sichali

An angry mob in Machinjiri, Blantyre has demolished 8 houses of suspects who were in police custody following their release.

Chileka Police Spokesperson Grace Mwale, confirmed the development saying the mob was angry after police released 6 of the 8 suspects on the murder of Wilfred Kabotola.

According to Mwale their investigations on the matter found out that the people were not involved in the murder of Wilfred Kabotola.

“We investigated the matter and found out that the 6 were not involved in the killing of Wilfred Kabotola hence the release and the remaining two suspects are at Chichiri prison awaiting trial,” Mwale said.

The Chileka police spokesperson has condemned the behaviour done by the villagers saying what they did is breaking the rules of the country.

She further said they have arrest two of the angry mob and they have been since charged with the offence of theft and robbery.