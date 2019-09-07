A Nigerian man has taken to the popular social media handle (Facebook) to reveal how angry youth accuse a prophet of being fake, beat him up mercilessly before setting his church ablaze in Cross River State.

According to Instablog9ja, the Nigerian man who identifies as James Nicolas shared a bloody photo of a prophet of God whose name is yet to be known at the filing of this report.

The man in his write up revealed that there have been an increasingly number of persons who have been reportedly missing and this mysterious disappearance have been linked to the prophet.

According to the post, he wrote;

‘Yeah this is the fake prophet who has been using our people for rituals. Remember earlier this year, we reported a case where about 5 people got missing on their to North ukelle from Edor, and last week again in this same demon has sacrificed 3 boys again from Waniham.

From the pictures above, angry youths have set his house and church on fire.’ See photos below;

The natives decided to take laws into their hands by beating up the prophet in a bid to have him confess, before setting his church on fire.