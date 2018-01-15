MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-A 26 year old Deborah Shaba who is believed to be a sex worker in Mzimba district is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man to death, police has confirmed.

The incidence occurred on Thursday at a drinking joint inside Chikangawa Forest, according to the district police spokesperson Peter Botha.

Botha identified the deceased as Gosten Ligomeka.

The police publicist said Ligomeka assaulted the suspect first because of allowing advances from other men and in retaliation she stabbed him in the neck.

Ligomeka, who comes from the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district, died from severe bleeding, the police said.

Meanwhile, Shaba, who comes from Zilase Shaba village in the area of Inkosi Mzikubola in Mzimba, has been charged with murder.