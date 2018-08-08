LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Irate Lilongwe City Council staff on Wednesday morning sealed Mayor Desmond Bikoko’s office and taken away his mayoral vehicle accusing him of being corrupt and selfish.

The drama started as Bikoko and other Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilors including Namakhwa grabbed land in Area 46 and sold it without approval.

According to sources at scene of the event told The Maravi Post that Bikoko and the said Councillors were pushing the CEO Moza Zeleza to sign offer letters but Zeleza has been refusing saying the land still belongs to Ministry of Lands and allocation to Lilongwe City Council wasn’t complete.

On Tuesday, Bikoko and his five councilors sealed the office of CEO to force him to offer them the letters.

The development angered workers who on Wednesday morning stormed the Civic offices, demanding the Mayor to leave and surrender his mayoral vehicle keys.