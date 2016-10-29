NSANJE-(MaraviPost) – a Malawi Court in the southern district of Nsanje on Friday charged Eric Aniva-the Hyena with an offence of practicing harmful cultural norms contrary to Section 5 subsections 1 and 2 of the Gender Act of 2013.

This means that Aniva will remain in police custody till November 18, 2016, the date the court has set aside for judgment on the matter.

Principal Resident Magistrate Innocent Nebi told the Jammed court that the final ruling will be made next month after Aniva opted as his right to remain silent on the court’s determination.

Since the Nsanje based Aniva was arrested on July 25, 2016 following Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s directive, the court has been denying his many bail applications.

Aniva, 45 was detained after he confessed to a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) television interview on July 21 that he defiled more than 100 adolescent girls as part of initiation rites into womanhood and sleeping with widows in a sexual cleansing ritual when all in all was HIV positive.

During the interview with the BBC Aniva disclosed that locals used to pay him money in the range of £3 to £5 to perform the sex rituals.

Aniva added that as a hyena, the main duty is overseeing a coming-of-age ritual, where girls take part in sex over a three-day period after their first menstruation.