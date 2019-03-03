The boy who harnessed the wind -William Kamkwamba

By Grace Dzuwa

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The African world now project, Afrikare and AFI co-presented’s 15th Annual New African Film festival is slated for March 7 to 17 March 2019 at AFI silver Theatre and cultural center, 8633 colesville road , silver spring in USA

The festival showcases the vibrancy of African film making from all corners of the continent

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, among others the festival will feature Malawian “William Kamkwamba” with the film titled; “The boy who harnessed the wind and The Road to sunrise “which both of them are in Chichewa and English with subtitles.

While the opening night features the burial of Kojo and Q and A with director Blitz Bazawule aka Blitz the ambassador. The burial of Kojo is the feature debut of Brooklyn-based Ghananian music Samuel” Blitz” Bazuwule ( known by his stage name Blitz the ambassador).

These two movies both talks more about the suffering of people in different societies because of poverty which hinders alot of people and they are not able to access or do something that it will improve their daily living.

The boy who harnessed the wind has a booked by William kamkwamba ( Maxwell Simba) and Bryan mealer and Chemu Joyah’s is the director of the road to sunrise not only that and also season of life and the last fishing boat.