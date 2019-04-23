By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is likely to face another disaster following meteorological services focus that another cyclone called Kenneth will hit the country.

This comes a few months after the nation was hit by another cyclone called Idai” that left people homeless in some parts of the country.

According to the statement released on Monday by the director of the department Jolamu Nkhokwe said that a deep low pressure system with atmospheric pressure value of 1008 millibars has developed in the Indian ocean north of Madagascar at latitude 9.4 percent south and 50.3 degrees east at a distance of 1874 km east of Nkhatabay Boma and moving west south wards.

Nkhokwe disclosed that on Wednesday 24 April when the deep low pressure system will change it’s status to that of a tropical cyclone it will be given a name of a tropical cyclone Kenneth as per the order on the lists of tropical cyclone names in the south Western Indian ocean region.

“Currently the deep low pressure system has no direct effect on the weather . Over the Malawi , however as the system approaches Malawi it will enhance rainfall activities over the country particularly along the Lakeshore areas,” he said .

Therefore the department of climate change and meteorological services is closely monitoring the movement of the deep low pressure system and it’s intensity which can directly of indirectly affect weather over the country and will continuously issue updates.

Below is the statement;

Ministry of Natural resources, energy and mining department of climate change and meteorological services is issuing a statement on the current deep low pressure system developed in the Indian ocean.

By Tuesday 23 Rd April 2019 the deep low pressure system is expected to deepen to pressure value of 1004 millibare and situated at 10.4 degrees south and 48.4 degrees east at a distance of 1670km Nkhatabay Boma.

By Wednesday 24 April, the deep low pressure system is expected to further deepen to pressure value of 997 millibars when it’s status will change to that of tropical cyclone while situated at 10.8 degrees south and 45.7 degrees east at a distance of 1222km from Nkhatabay .

By Thursday 25 April the system will be situated at 11.0 degrees south and 42.3 degrees east at system will be situated at 794 km east of Nkhatabay with pressure value of 996 millibars.

By Friday 26 April the system will make landfall Tanzania and weaken to the pressure value of 1008 millibars at 484 km of Nkhatabay .

By Saturday 27 April the deep low pressure system will move to the Niassa provide in Mozambique to a position of 338 km from Nkhatababy.