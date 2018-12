Lance Corporal Gift Titani-Nkhoma found

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) missing soldier Lance Corporal Gift Titani-Nkhoma was on Friday reportedly found in DRC UN Peace keeping mission.

Titani-Nkhoma is among four soldiers that went missing two weeks ago in a disastrous battle of November 13, this year in North Kivu of that country.

In that fight six MDF soldiers were killed.

MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya disclosed that Nkoma has returned to his camp in DRC