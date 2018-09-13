By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-People in Malawi’s commercial capital, Blantyre, and surrounding districts have been wowed with the manner Apostle Innocent Nyirenda is working in the Lord’s vineyard, saying it is like they have another Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in town.

Apostle Innocent, as he is fondly called, belongs to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) and has been in Blantyre for less than six months since he was transferred from Mzimba.

According to scores of Christians who spoke to Maravi Post, Chichiri MPCC where the Blantyre chapter is always packed to the brim.

“It is like [Prophet Shepherd] Bushiri is in town,” said Agnes Mbekeyani, who walks all the way from Ndirande to Chichiri for both the Sunday and midweek services.

This publication understands that hundreds, if not thousands the church’s faithful share the same experiences.

Paul Kaira, a student at The Polytechnic, who also attends the services said Apostle Innocent has the charisma associated with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

“When you are there it is like you are at a live service in Pretoria,” said Kaira.

Pretoria is ECG’s headquarters that attracts about 60 000 worshipers on each Sunday service.

He said: “There are miracles of the lame walking, powerful deliverance and healings. It is always awesome.”

When Maravi Post visited during one of the services, there were cases of overflows as the Chichiri MPCC hall could not contain all.

In an interview, Apostle Nyirenda hinted that the church leaders were working on relocating to a larger space like Robins Park.