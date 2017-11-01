By Malawi News Agency

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission, Justice Jane Ansah has stressed that women have a position to partake in the development of the country.

She was speaking during the commemoration of the 17th Anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security held in Lilongwe on Tuesday under the theme “The role of women in peaceful elections”.

Ansah said to her personal belief, women in the society have a responsibility in developing the country.

“I strongly believe that women, at whatever level of the society, have a role to play in development, peace building, conflict management and resolution and even in security matters of the nation states, including Malawi.

“Women are able and have always been able,” said Ansah.

She further said women need to be encouraged to participate in politics and actual elections as they are capable of holding positions of influence.

She said: “By participation in politics and elections, I am referring to running for the office and not to be used for advancement of political agendas of the opposite sex, I would therefore condemn all kinds of exploitation and violence against women in the run-up to elections.”

In her remarks, Chief Director for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Chimwemwe Banda, highlighted Resolution 1325 as an important tool for prevention of violations of women’s rights and support towards women’s participation in peace negotiations among others.

“These aspects are very important for ensuring the achievements of gender equality and women empowerment. This, therefore, underscores the importance of the commemoration of this landmark resolution,” Banda said.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) on Women, Peace and Security was adopted on 31st October, 2000 in order to support women peace negotiations, post conflict peace building, disaster, relief and recovery, and strengthen the ability of United Nations to deal with problems of sexual violence in conflict affected situations.