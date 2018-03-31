Follow build-up and live text coverage of Anthony Joshua versus Joseph Parker on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Britain’s Anthony Joshua will face Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight on Saturday, 31 March in Cardiff.

The Principality Stadium hosted Joshua’s last bout in October when he successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam with a controversial 10th-round stoppage.

It is the first time two reigning heavyweight world champions have met in Britain as Parker is the WBO champion.

The New Zealander is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

FIGHT SCHEDULE:

All fights 12 x three-minute rounds unless specified. Order of fights and timings subject to late changes.

MAIN EVENT:

■Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker (WBA ‘super’ and IBF & WBO world heavyweight titles)

UNDERCARD:

●Ryan Burnett v Yonfrez Parejo (WBA world bantamweight)

●Alexander Povetkin v David Price (heavyweight)

●Josh Kelly v Carlos Molina (welterweight – 10×3 mins)

●Anthony Crolla v Edson Ramirez (lightweight – 10×3 mins)

●Joe Cordina v Andy Townend (lightweight – 10×3 mins)

●Morgan Jones v Mose Auimata