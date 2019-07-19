Anti-Ansah demos: HRDC to hold vigils at State Houses

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo told protesters that the grouping will start its vigils at Kamuzu Palace (Lilongwe) then extended to Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba until Ansah resigns.

Mtambo added that the MEC chairperson should be aware that Malawians are not happy with how she handled the May 21 elections.

“We are non-partisan and we love Jane Ansah including each and every party. We are just doing what is right, we want justice, we want our vote back,” he explained.

When asked why they did not present a petition as scheduled, the HRDC Chairperson said they already presented the petition in the previous demonstrations and the journey is still on.

Mtambo therefore lauded protesters for marching peacefully and asked them to come in large numbers on Tuesday for more demonstrations.

He however demanded the immediate release of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members who were arrested in Mangochi for insulting a Member of Parliament.

The protesters marched peacefully from Lilongwe Community Centre to Capital Hill.

However, after the demonstrations, some protesters set fire in a bush near Capital Hill and burned tyres in the middle of the road.

On July 29, the constitution court in the capital Lilongwe is expected to hear the election case in which MCP and UTM Party are challenging the May 21 polls.

They are seeking the court for fresh elections