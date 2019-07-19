By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika’s move to infiltrate and control the Malawi Army with recent high profile appointments has hit a snag after soldiers mercilessly beat up the untouchable Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets in Blantyre.

Mutharika appointed 6 high top ranking officials in the Army with what many saw as a tactic to infiltrate and control the Army.

When the appointments were made on Wednesday, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha told the cadets to go and stop demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah because we have now sorted out the Army’.

And following Mchacha’s orders, the cadets indeed gathered at Chichiri Upper Stadium in Blantyre where they were intimidating the demonstrators beating up some in the process.

Journalists from private media houses were also targeted allowing only those from state controlled MBC to ‘cover the beatings of the demonstrators’ by the DPP cadets.

However word got to Malawi Army soldiers at Chichiri Camp who rushed to the scene and mercilessly beat up the DPP cadets.

They dragged the DPP cadets in shame and gave them a proper beating before allowing the demonstrators to go ahead with their peaceful demonstrations.

An insider said Mchacha assembled the cadets at the DPP regional office in Sunnyside Blantyre on Thursday night where they were told to stop the demos since ‘the Army is now sorted’.

Mchacha was referring to the appointment of Tri-Servive Commanders and their deputies by President Mutharika on Wednesday as ‘sorting out the Army’.

Little did he know that the appointments have nothing to do with the soldiers who, without fear, beat up the DPP cadets after Police officers were just looking at them beating innocent people earlier.

A military source said if Mutharika was calculating to control the Army with the recent appointments then he is fooling himself.

“The President and the DPP should now be careful on how they will handle the Army. It is clear that the Army cannot be pushed around like the Police, the Army are well disciplined and do not toe the political party line,” said a high ranking Army officer who did not want to be named.

Mutharika has since appointed some more army Commanders to foreign missions with an aim of controlling the Army.

Bregadier Dan Kuwali has been appointed Defense Attache to Zambia while Brigadier Swithun Mchungula will be Defence Attaché in Zimbabwe and Major General P.V Phiri is the new Defence Attache to Egypt.

Mutharika is still making the foreign appointments in the Army, according to military sources.