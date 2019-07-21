LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah’s protesters on Friday overpowered law-enforcers brought down a wall fence and looted the house of MEC commissioner Rev Killion Mgawi.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed Rev Mgawi’s house was attacked protesters who brought down the wall and property.

Mwafulirwa said at the time of the raid, the commissioner and his family were not at the house and the family was unable to access the house now.

He said police provided security at the house but the protesters outnumbered them to cause the damage and loot property.

Mgawi is the first MEC commissioner to be attacked since MEC came under fire over presidential results of the May 21 poll.

He became MEC commissioner on the ticket of Malawi Congress Party (MCP.

Other commissioners come from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) who all were appointed by President Peter Mutharika following recommendations from their respective parties.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are demanding MEC Chair Jane for having a hand of electoral fraud on disputed May 21 polls.