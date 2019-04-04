By Daisyderater Chaputula

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The increase of anti-biotic resistance in patients is said to be a big challenge in the country.

This comes since a lot of people buy anti-biotics in pharmacies and take it anyhow without consulting a doctor.

According to the National coordinator on Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Dr. Watipaso Kasambira, everyone has contributed to the increasing rates of antibiotic resistance in one way or the other.

“Patients nowadays self-medicate themselves when they feel fever or sick, they just go into a pharmacy get a drug and take it,” she said.

However, Dr Kasambira continued to say they want urgent changes to the law since overuse of antibiotics leads to bacterial resistance whereby in some cases the highest antibiotic is not working in patients.

“The act is so vague that it doesn’t prosecute people who are selling things like these, it cannot only be drugs like these antibiotics because there are also other dangerous drugs one can get on the counter just like that,” she explained.