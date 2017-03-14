BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faction leader Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma on Monday claimed to have received death threats from unknown people whom she believes are officials from the MCP.

Chidzanja Nkhoma who is accusing MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of misgoverning the major opposition party in the country, made the remarks on the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

“I have been receiving death threats from unknown people. They are warning me to stop criticizing the party’s president using Zigoba (pseudo names) on social network.

“I have tried to tell them to identify themselves but to no avail,” she said.

Asked on whether she might have an idea of the identities of those people, Chatinkha said “It’s difficult to guess because Chakwera came with new faces in the party.”

Writing on social media, Chatinkha also condemned the intolerance which has taken centre stage in the MCP.

“Inciting of hatred, violence and intolerance for those with opposing view in MCP has no place in Malawi and it must stop,” she wrote.

MCP leadership is yet to comment on the matter.

It is reported that Chidzanja Nkhoma sponsored the district chairmen case against the oldest political party in the country – apparently after pocketing funds from governing party operatives. They lost the case.

Chakwera fired her along with Salima Central MP Felix Jumbe for insubordination.

Chatinkha’s sentiments come barely few days after Daniel Mlomo, another leader of a faction of former regional and district chairmen that sued the MCP called on fellow ‘rebels’, including Chidzanja Nkhoma to lay arms and engage the party leadership in dialogue.

Mlomo, the MCP deposed long time central region chairman and self-declared leader of the disgruntled group of ex-chairmen and some party members of parliament, said everything comes to an end and the disaffected members needed to accept the fact.