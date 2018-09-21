By Falles Kamanga

The organisers of the ongoing today’s anti-government demonstrations says will take a legal action if the President denies to receive the petition

Briefing the media this morning at community ground in Lilongwe, the Chairperson of the organization committee Gift Trapence said, the have received permission yesterday from Court that the President must receive their petition today and failure to do so they have right to take legal action.

He said they have organised a peaceful match to demonstrate how sad Malawians are because currently many things are not moving well such as corruption, electricity and water problem among other things.

Trapence said the Match will start from Lilongwe community ground to capital hill and there in no restrictions until they deliver their petition to the President.

The demonstration are underway across the country whose main event is in the capital Lilongwe.

However, President Peter Mutharika is expected to leave this afternoon for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in the United States of America (USA).