LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -Anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah protesters say they will not hold mass demonstrations on Tuesday, July 16 as earlier planned, saying the protests will instead start on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC),Timothy Mtambo organizers of the protests told media in Lilongwe Monday morning that the development is due to late notification they made to police and other authorities.

“Should Jane Ansah fail to resign, we will carry on with our plans to hold demonstrations every Tuesday and Friday of the subsequent weeks.

“We want to remind all Malawians that our demonstrations are peaceful and not meant to target businesses, individuals and organizations. We would like to once again remind all Malawians that our primary focus is to restore Malawi’s destiny through electoral justice. We want Jane Ansah to resign,” he said.

The protesters are accusing Dr. Ansah of mismanaging May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The Coalition has also asked Malawi Human Rights Commission to probe into deaths of some electoral officers the country has recently seen.

“Our count is now at six of persons who have turned up dead under strange circumstances after having been identified as persons of interests in different aspects of the contested elections.

“It appears that while a formal process is underway through constitutionally provided protests and citizens’ actions and in our courts, other nefarious processes instigated by shadow actors are also underway in our country through dark, informal and barbaric channels,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo then called on the United Nations, African Union and other development partners to condemn what he called ‘politically motivated murders.”

Dr. Ansah is accused of being behind May 21 electoral fraud.