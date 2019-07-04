MDF Soldiers beat DPP cadets for inciting violence in Blantyre

By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Defense Force (MDF) Soldiers have reportedly silenced and beaten up suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets inside Chichiri Shopping Centre compound in Blantyre after they (cadets) were trying to beat up protesters.

About nine cadets have seriously smashed, wounded and captured by the soldiers and been found with more than three knives.

These cadets are suspected to be inciting violence by beating up any person wearing red or black clothes.

According to our correspondent in Blantyre the Soldiers have also forced out some cadets who were in a white Landrover and were seen making rounds within the compound.

Earlier in the day, in a desperate move to counter anti- Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstration, the DPP cadets reportedly smashed a vehicle belonging to Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson for the South, Masauko Thawe, at Kamuzu Upper Stadium.