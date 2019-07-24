By Gloria M’bwana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Defenders of Coalition (HRDC) says will still continue with demonstration until Malawi Electral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr Justice Jane Ansah steps down.

The call comes after HRDC leadership failed to reach a compromise with former president Dr Bakili Muluzi who asked the call off of the demos.

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo says Malawian are angry with the results of May 21 elections results such that we can’t trust Ansah with another Elections.