Lilongwe set for demos

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a desperate move to counter anti- Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstration, suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have reportedly smashed a vehicle belonging to Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson for the South, Masauko Thawe, at Kamuzu Upper Stadium.

Thawe is organizing the anti Ansah demonstrations in Blantyre.

This follows Blantyre City Council authorities stopping the demos amid fears of violence.

But our correspondent in Blantyre says angry residents are now in the streets for the demos.

On the other hand,people are set to start demonstrating in Lilongwe.

They are being led by Human Rights Defenders vice chairperson, Gift Trapence.

According to Trapence, the protesters will march to Capital Hill via Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout via Parliament.

He says they are going to hold vigil along Parliament and Capital Hill Road.