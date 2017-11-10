The Association for Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has bemoaned the delay in justice delivery regarding cases of Albino killings.

APAM General Secretary, Maynard Zacharia, expressed the concern on Tuesday during an awareness campaign on the rights of persons with albinism held at Mvumba Primary School Ground in Senior Chief Nankumba’s Headquarters in Mangochi.

Zacharia said there was little progress in the prosecution and delivery of justice concerning those suspected to have brutally killed people with albinism.

“We have had over 120 cases of albino attacks where 21 people were killed brutally but to date, less than five cases only have been fully concluded,” said Zacharia.

However, he applauded the courts for handling the cases with professionalism but called for speedy trials.

In his remarks, guest of honour at the event, Willie Mwaluka, who is Commissioner Responsible for Community Policing in Malawi, said the police would work hand in hand with all players and community structures to increase awareness and provide maximum security towards people with albinism.

He further said as police, they would do their best to speed up investigations so that cases are concluded on time.

“We have tried as much as possible to prepare our files and take them to court and we hope the cases will be given the attention they deserve,” said Mwaluka.

He hailed the UN Women in Malawi for organizing the event and urged every Malawian to stand up and join the fight for the rights of people with albinism.

In her remarks, UN Women Programme Specialist, Habiba Osman, hailed government for the commitment towards protecting people with albinism, adding that her organization would continue supporting such efforts.

UN Women is implementing a project aimed at protecting the rights of people with albinism in Mangochi and five other districts namely; Dedza, Ntcheu, Zomba, Mulanje and Chikwawa.

According to the social welfare office in the district, Mangochi has approximately 220 people with albinism