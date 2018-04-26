Association of persons with albinism [APAM] says is not satisfied with the way law enforcers and authorities are handling security on protect persons with albinism are doing in the country.

President of the association, Overstone Kondowe made the remarks following the involvement of authorities entitled in protecting persons with albinism in the Macdonald Masambuka murder.

Kondowe said it is worrisome to note that people who have the capacity in shielding them are the ones who are in forefront of abducting and killing them.

“As an association we have lost trust in the departments of government who are entitled in protecting us seeing their involvement in cases of abducting and killing albinos as this is making us to have fear whenever we are walking in our respective areas,” Kondowe said.

Kondowe further said delay of justice and pity sentences in most cases of people who have been found guilty in abducting, killing or exhuming bodies of person with albinism is falling the country to completely end the horrific acts.