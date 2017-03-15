BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed new members to run the affairs of two statutory corporations namely Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Electricity Generation Company Limited (EGENCO).

According to a statement signed by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, the new members have been appointed as chairpersons and members of the Boards of Directors for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and Electricity Generation Company Limited.

Rev Billy Gama is now the chairperson of Malawi Broadcasting. Paramount Chief Lundu, who is currently enjoying airtime on the state controlled media -MBC- castigating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera, has been appointed as board member.

Other board members are Emily Egolet Banda, Rev Patrick Makondetsa, , Senior Traditional Authority Chadza and Miss Martha Pakaine.

Rev Makondetsa’s appointment can also be described as a token of appreciation. He used the sermon marking the memorial service of worship in remembrance of Reverend John Chilembwe at PIM in Chiradzulu to condemn Malawi Journalists for criticizing the Mutharika administration.

For Electricity Generation Company Limited, Chief Secretary to the government Muhara has been appointed as its chairperson while board members are Arthur Sabrel Mandambwe, Gloria Nkando, Gloria Chawinga, Rev Noel Gama, Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice.