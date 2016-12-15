BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed His Honour Nyakwawa Usiwa-Usiwa as a Judge of the High Court.

This has been disclosed in a Press Statement released on Wednesday signed by Chief Secretary to the President George Mkondiwa seen made available to Maravi Post.

According to Mkondiwa, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by section 111 sub section (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, has appointed His Honour Nyakwawa Usiwa-Usiwa as a Judge of the High Court,” reads in part the statement.

Meanwhile some quarters have described the appointment of Usiwausiwa as replacement for Justice George Bakuwa who died while on duty in Zambia last month.

In October this year, the president appointed four new judges, namely Joseph Chigona, Ruth Chinangwa, Dorothy De Gabrielle and George Bakuwa, who died while on duty in Zambia last month, barely a month after his appointment.

Usiwa-Usiwa’s appointment bring the number of newly appointed judges back to four and comes after Judiciary has just deployed the three Judges earlier appointed to three of its four registries.

Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu registries benefited from the deployment while the Zomba registry is yet to get a judge.

Recently, Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said initially government planned to deploy one judge to each registry, but Zomba did not benefit because of Bakuwa’s death.

However, Mvula in an interview with the Nation could not say whether the appointment of Usiwa-Usiwa means the Zomba registry has now a judge, saying: “It is the Chief Justice who has the prerogative to decide, it’s not that automatic.”