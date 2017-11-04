By Out Reporter

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, this week urged Malawians to live in peace with one another, noting that “we are equal and one before God, our Creato.

Mutharika made the call at Mama Khadija Orphanage Centre at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe, where he attended the official opening of the 2017 Ijtimah for Muslim men.

President Mutharika said the Bible and Quran encourages people to be kind to each other and that they should live like Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad.

He further urged Malawians to continue praying for the nation to achieve socio-economic development.

President Mutharika assured the nation that his government is doing everything possible to address power generation challenges.

The Malawi leader said his government has greatly invested in the energy sector and that the solutions to power shortages will be permanent.

He also took time to thank the faith community for their crucial role in assisting the government in the provision of quality education and health services, among others.

“Let us allow individual love and respect to exist among Malawians. Let us continue to build the bond of religious cooperation for the good of our country. As your leader, I will ensure that liberty of worship continues in this country and that no freedom of worship leads to the oppression of God’s people.

“I will never allow this country to go back to those times of religious oppression. Liberty of worship is a precious gift that has to be guarded jealously. In the wisdom of God, freedom is always chained to responsibility. There is no freedom without responsibility,” said President Mutharika.

He then called for the promotion of mutual respect and constructive dialogue amongst Malawians.

“Religion should be used to promote peace, prosperity and wellbeing of God’s people. Religion must always support government because we promote the development of God’s people,” he said.