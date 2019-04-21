In Presser made available to this publication, His Excellency President Professor Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika join all Christians in Malawi in celebrating this year’s Easter.

The President and the First Lady also wish all Malawians joy and happiness during this important occasion in the history of Christianity around the world.

During this occasion, Christians commemorate the trials and tribulations of Jesus Christ, his death on the Cross and then his triumph over evil through the resurrection. Jesus sacrificed his life for the good of human kind and in obedience to the wish of the Almighty God.

To this end, the President and the First Lady invite Malawians to use this occasion to reflect deeply on their spiritual standing. The President and the First Lady hope that Christians in Malawi will use this Easter to strengthen their spiritual lives.

The First Couple appeals to Malawians to draw lessons from Jesus’ selflessness and dedicate themselves to our national goal to improve the quality of life of all Malawians. As Jesus showed, it is possible for us to defeat evil among us and take Malawi to prosperity.

In conclusion, the President and the First Lady urge religious leaders to use this occasion to preach peace, love and unity among all Malawians.