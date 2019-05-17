Zomba, May 16, 2019:President Peter Mutharika has asked people in Zomba to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring parliamentarians and ward councilors to give the party a fresh mandate to rule the country for the next five years.

Mutharika made the call in Zomba during a whistle stop to address thousands of people that gathered by the road side to cheer him ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

He said the DPP will continue with various development projects that are meant to improve people’s livelihoods, citing interventions like good roads and bridges, community technical colleges, malata and cement subsidy program and the social cash transfer scheme.

“Vote for me and vote for DPP MPs and councilors for further development,” Mutharika said, assuring people of Zomba of several developments in transport and infrastructure, youth development and education sectors.

Mutharika, therefore, told the people that gathered along the road that the DPP is the only party that will move Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

“Give me all the ten parliamentary seats in Zomba,” Mutharika appealed.

In his remarks, DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka assured the state president that the region enjoys massive support from people and that it is evident that the party will perform well during the general elections.

“The Eastern Region has your votes,” Msaka assured.

Meanwhile, Mutharika was scheduled to preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for Nsanje – Marka Road and will later open the Chapanganga Bridge in Chikwawa, the longest bridge Malawi has ever had.