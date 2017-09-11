President Arthur Peter Mutharika says he is deeply saddened by the death of 15 people in accidents that happened on Saturday in the Southern Region.

Mutharika was referring to to the gruesome crash that happened at around 1:30pm at Six Miles on the Robert Mugabe Highway between Mulanje and Limbe killing 7 and the other on the Blantyre-Zalewa Road, in Chileka, at Namikasi Secondary School, on the same day, at around 7:20pm killing 8.

“The two accidents have also left many others injured and are currently admitted at nearby hospitals receiving treatment.

The President and the First Lady join all Malawians in expressing their condolences to the bereaved families and also wishing those injured a quick recovery,” says a September 10 release from the Ministry of Information.

The President, says the release, is assuring the bereaved and affected families that Government will do everything within its means to support them during this difficult time. It also invokes God and placates his to ‘bless and bring comfort to the bereaved and ease the pain of loss.’